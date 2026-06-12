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Fact-Check: Fake Amul Advertisement Making Fun of TMC Shared as Real

Amul has not released any advertisement recently that makes fun of TMC.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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An image has been widely shared, claiming to show an advertisement by dairy cooperative Amul that takes a dig at the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC).

  • The advertisement carries the text 'TrinAmul' with 'Trin' crossed out, along with 'When Amul arrives, Bengal thrives'.

  • The image was shared by Manogya Loiwal, an executive editor and anchor at the New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV).

(Archives of more claims can be seen here, here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim does not show an actual advertisement by Amul.

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How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search and could not find any credible sources that posted the advertisement.

  • We went through Amul's official social media account, @Amul_Coop, and could not find the advertisement that is being shared widely.

  • We ran the image through Sightengine, an AI-detection tool, which suggested that the image is 99 percent likely to be generated by AI.

  • We ran the image through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool, which also confirmed that the image is 99 percent likely to be generated by AI.

Conclusion: A viral claim circulating to show an advertisement by Amul is fake.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  TMC   Trinamool Congress   Amul 

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