Video of Police Beating Men Shared With False Communal Claim About Eve Teasing

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A video is making the rounds on the internet, claiming to show three Muslim men being caught by the police and publicly paraded for eve-teasing and harassing girls outside a college.
One of the posts captioned, "Arif, Ashraf, and Asif used to harass and eve-tease girls outside a college. They were caught by Police, tied with ropes, publicly paraded on the street, and serviced with lathis."
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a report by Dainik Bhaskar sharing the same video.
According to the report, ten to twelve unidentified men went around pelting stones and vandalising vehicles at around 1 AM in the Dhancha Bhavan area of Ujjain. The police, upon receiving the information, led a procession and beat three of the accused.
The report named the three accused as Kishan Ahirwar, Vikas Saroniya and Vishal.
The names of the accused do not match the names from the claim.
Based on the report, we conducted a keyword search and found an Instagram page called 'Digiana News' sharing the same video.
According to the caption, the police led a procession of the three accused of vandalising vehicles in Ujjain.
We found another page called 'HBTV News' sharing the same video.
According to the report, 10 to 12 unidentified men created a ruckus in Bafna Park Colony in Ujjain.
The video shows the police taking action and arresting three of the accused.
We searched the location on Google Maps, and it matches the visuals from the video.
Conclusion: The video shows three men in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain being arrested for stone pelting and vandalising vehicles.
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