WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Bharat Jodo Yatra & More

From misinformation around Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to rumours about an alleged coup in China, here's a list of top five piece of misinformation that went viral on the internet this week.
An image of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi with a young woman was widely shared on the internet with a claim that the former met Amulya Leona Noronha, a student from Bengaluru, who was arrested in 2020 after she chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans on stage in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi.
However, the claim is false. The image shows Gandhi with the General Secretary of the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) for the Ernakulam district, Miva Jolly, and not Amulya Leona, as claimed.
News channel Republic Bharat shared a sarcastic tweet thread by a German journalist, Georg Fahrion, as exclusive news from China.
The tweets and the bulletin came amid rumours on social media, about Chinese President Xi Jinping allegedly being under house arrest, followed by claims of a 'coup' taking place in China.
However, Fahrion clarified that the thread was shared as a joke.
A video which shows two men kidnapping a schoolgirl from a bus stand on a two-wheeler is being shared on the internet to claim that the incident is real.
The video showed two people in a car following the kidnappers and later catching them in the act. While one of them was recording the entire incident, the other was seen questioning and beating the kidnappers.
However, we found that the video was scripted.
The video was scripted and did not show a real incident.
A video which shows Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and former Minister of State Bharat Solanki in what appears to be a festive pandal is going viral on social media with the claim that Gandhi refused to perform aarti.
Several social media users, including filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, shared the video questioning Gandhi's action.
The claim of Gandhi not performing aarti is false.
However, we found the claim was false and the video was old. Photos shared by media organisations and Congress leaders show Gandhi holding the aarti.
These photos were shared in September 2017 and shows the leaders participating in Navratri and garba celebrations in Gujarat's Rajkot.
Over 93 locations linked to the extremist Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), were raided by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), following which over 100 PFI members getting arrested on 22 September.
Soon after, several social media users, including BJP leader Kapil Mishra and Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Prachi Sadhvi, claimed that the Congress halted its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to support the PFI protests in Kerala.
However, we found that the claim was false. The yatra has a scheduled weekly-off and the declaration of 23 September being a 'rest day' was made before the protests predates the protests linked to PFI.
