Congress Calls Legislative Meeting in Rajasthan; Ashok Gehlot Likely to Resign

The Congress has called for a meeting of its legislative party in Rajasthan, which indicates a potential change in leadership as state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to file his candidature for the presidential elections of the party, reported The Indian Express on 25 September.

Several ministers, including Rural Development Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha and MLA Wajib Ali, have backed Sachin Pilot as the next CM if Gehlot steps down.