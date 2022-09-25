Congress Calls Legislative Meeting in Rajasthan; Ashok Gehlot Likely to Resign
The one-person one-position rule might push CM Ashok Gehlot to step down from his position.
The Congress has called for a meeting of its legislative party in Rajasthan, which indicates a potential change in leadership as state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to file his candidature for the presidential elections of the party, reported The Indian Express on 25 September.
Several ministers, including Rural Development Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha and MLA Wajib Ali, have backed Sachin Pilot as the next CM if Gehlot steps down.
Earlier, MP Shashi Tharoor had collected the nomination forms for the election scheduled on 17 October, which only Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) members are allowed to contest.
As per a report in Hindustan Times, several ministers have requested that Gehlot remain the CM even after becoming the party president.
However, this might be a difficult, if not impossible, occurence under the party's one-person one-position rule .
The election of a new party president has stirred up much interest in the country, where people are now trying to predict the results. Several members of the party have also requested Rahul Gandhi to stand up for the post, but he has not given any positive response to the same.
Looking at the current situation, it seems that the election will see Gehlot going against Shashi Tharoor to become the next president of the Congress party.
