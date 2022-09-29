Fact-Check: Survey Shows Rahul Gandhi Topping Positive Impact Charts on Twitter?

A screenshot of a bulletin showing a comparison between five political leaders on the parameter of earning a 'positive sentiment' across Twitter is being shared on social media.

The photo shows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi topping the charts with 66 percent votes, leaving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind.

The photo was shared by several users including Rajasthan Youth Congress' verified page, congratulating Gandhi.

But the claim is misleading.