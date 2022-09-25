ChinaCoup Trends as Rumours on Xi Jinping's House Arrest Fly on Social Media

Social media was bustling with rumors on Saturday, 24 September, about Chinese President Xi Jinping being removed as the head of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). There was also some speculation about him being placed under house arrest.

The hashtag #ChinaCoup was trending on Twitter for a long time as well.

There has been no response from the Chinese government so far regarding these rumours. Xi's whereabouts within China have also not been confirmed.