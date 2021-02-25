Kapil Mishra Continues to Push False Narratives About Delhi Riots

A year after violence broke out in the national capital, which claimed the lives of nearly 50 people and rendered thousands of people homeless, BJP leader Kapil Mishra spoke to news website The Wire about what transpired in Delhi in the months of January and February in 2020.

He spoke about the aftermath of the violence, the anti-CAA protests, his speech at the Maujpur traffic signal, but during the course of his 51-minute long interview, Mishra reiterated some of the misleading claims which have been debunked by fact-checkers repeatedly.