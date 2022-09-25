Rahul Gandhi Resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra, Continues to Protest Cooking Gas Prices

Senior Congress leaders including, K Muraleedharan, K C Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan and MPs from the district among others joined Gandhi in his walk.

The Congress workers were carrying placards in the shape of gas cylinders highlighting steep cooking gas prices in the country.

Gandhi had on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rise in fuel and cooking gas prices in the country, and charged that the BJP and the RSS were spreading hate and violence to distract the people from such main issues.

While addressing a massive crowd at Thrissur, Gandhi had said: