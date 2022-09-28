Satirical Post From FB Page Shared as Real Tweet From Delhi Waqf Board

A satirical post from a Facebook page is being shared on the internet as an actual tweet from the Delhi Waqf Board.

The post has a picture of a tomb and mentions that most of the railway line is built on the land of the tombs. It goes on to state that the board will soon file a case in the apex court to "claim all of railway land."

The claim comes after the recent probe ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government where it revoked a 1989 Revenue Department order under which lands were "illegally registered" as Waqf property.

Team WebQoof found that the claim was false. The official Twitter handle of the Delhi Waqf Board is not verified and hence does not have a blue tick, which can be seen in the viral post.

Further, we came across the same post uploaded on 19 September on a satirical Facebook page called 'OK Satire'.