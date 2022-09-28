Satirical Post From FB Page Shared as Real Tweet From Delhi Waqf Board
The post was shared on a satirical Facebook page called 'OK Satire, which regularly uploads such parody tweets.
A satirical post from a Facebook page is being shared on the internet as an actual tweet from the Delhi Waqf Board.
The post has a picture of a tomb and mentions that most of the railway line is built on the land of the tombs. It goes on to state that the board will soon file a case in the apex court to "claim all of railway land."
The claim comes after the recent probe ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government where it revoked a 1989 Revenue Department order under which lands were "illegally registered" as Waqf property.
Team WebQoof found that the claim was false. The official Twitter handle of the Delhi Waqf Board is not verified and hence does not have a blue tick, which can be seen in the viral post.
Further, we came across the same post uploaded on 19 September on a satirical Facebook page called 'OK Satire'.
CLAIM
The claim suggests that the tweet was shared by the Delhi Waqf Board. The image of the tweet was shared along with a caption in Hindi, "वक्फ बोर्ड के अनुसार जहां मजार बनी हुई हैं वह भूमि वक्फ बोर्ड की है। भारतीय रेलवे ने वक्फ बोर्ड की जमीन पर रेल की पटरियां बिछाई है या रेलवे की भूमि वक्फ बोर्ड ने कब्जाई है इसका सत्य देश की जनता के सामने आना चाहिए।"
(Translation: According to the Waqf Board, the land where the shrine is built belongs to the Waqf Board. The truth of whether Indian Railways has laid railway tracks on Waqf Board land or Waqf Board has occupied railway land should come before the people of the country.)
DID WAQF BOARD UPLOAD SUCH A TWEET?
At first, we noticed the blue tick right next to the Delhi Waqf Board. We checked the Twitter handle with the same name and found that it is unverified and does not have a blue tick.
Mohammad Imran, an official from the Delhi Waqf Board confirmed to The Quint that their Twitter handle is unverified, as the website is still under maintenance. He further said that the last tweet by their account was uploaded on 16 September, whereas the viral claim was uploaded on 19 September.
The Delhi Waqf Board is also going to file a complaint against this claim soon, he added.
He also shared the link to their Twitter handle, and a screenshot of the same is attached below.
We then came across another claim that was shared by another social media user which had an "Ok Satire" sticker.
This led us to a Facebook Page called 'OK Satire', which regularly uploads such parody tweets. The page has also mentioned in its bio, "parody tweets that seems real."
We found the viral post on OK Satire's timeline uploaded on 19 September.
Several other parody posts were also uploaded by the page with its name's sticker on the top-right, similar to the viral post.
The same image was viral in 2021 with a different claim that stated that the photograph showed a mosque near Old Delhi Railway Station. However, Team WebQoof checked the claim and found that it showed Line Shah Baba tomb situated in Prayagraj Junction.
