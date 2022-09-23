ADVERTISEMENT
PFI To Hold 'Dawn-to-Dusk' Hartal Across Kerala Today To Protest Against Raids
Central agencies like the NIA and the ED raided 93 locations linked to the PFI across 15 states on Thursday.
The top brass of the Popular Front of India (PFI) has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal on Friday, 23 September, a day after 93 locations linked to it were searched across 15 states, in what officials described as the "largest-ever investigation process till date."
Topics: Kerala Popular Front of India
