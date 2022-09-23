ADVERTISEMENT

PFI To Hold 'Dawn-to-Dusk' Hartal Across Kerala Today To Protest Against Raids

Central agencies like the NIA and the ED raided 93 locations linked to the PFI across 15 states on Thursday.

The Quint
Published
South India News
1 min read
PFI To Hold 'Dawn-to-Dusk' Hartal Across Kerala Today To Protest Against Raids
i

The top brass of the Popular Front of India (PFI) has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal on Friday, 23 September, a day after 93 locations linked to it were searched across 15 states, in what officials described as the "largest-ever investigation process till date."

(This story will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from south-india

Topics:  Kerala   Popular Front of India 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×