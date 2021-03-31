Muzaffarnagar Riots Cases Dropped Against BJP Leaders: Flawed Law?

The withdrawal of prosecution against BJP leaders in the Muzaffarnagar riots case was a travesty of justice in the making. Section 321 has been time and again used by state governments to exonerate their foot soldiers, and even prominent leaders.

In 2013, the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh had withdrawn the prosecution against 19 accused in various cases of terrorism. This move was later set aside by the Allahabad High Court. In 2018, the BJP government in Haryana also withdrew cases relating to violence during the Jat agitation of February 2016.

It is worth noting that in the Muzaffarnagar riots case, the withdrawal of prosecution was sought only for BJP leaders, and not leaders of other parties. For instance, cases against Muslim leaders such as Qadir Rana (BSP) and Saeed-uz-Zama (Congress) is just the same - inflammatory speeches. However, the benefit of withdrawal of prosecution has not been extended to them. This exposes how section 321 may be exploited to serve political ends.