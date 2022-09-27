Scripted Video of Schoolgirl Getting Kidnapped Passed Off as a Real Incident

Rampant sharing of unrelated, old, and scripted videos about ‘child lifting‘ on social media has led to widespread violence in several parts of the country.

While the police have been issuing advisories and warning people against mob attacks, another video that shows two men kidnapping a schoolgirl from a bus stand is being shared to claim that the incident is real.

However, we found that the video is scripted and shows the kidnappers getting caught by two people who were following them in a car. While one of them is recording the incident, the other person can be seen beating the kidnappers.

We were able to identify one of the people in the video as Naveen Jangra, a YouTuber, who confirmed to us that this video is "scripted."