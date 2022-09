Rahul Gandhi Met Miva Jolly, and Not Amulya Leona Who Raised ‘Pro-Pak’ Slogans

A photo of a young woman with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is going viral on social media with the claim that the latter met with Amulya Leona Noronha, a student from Bengaluru, who was arrested in 2020 after she chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans on stage in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

The claim comes amid the Congress party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' during which Gandhi visited Ernakulam, Kerala, on 21 September.

However, this is not true. The photo shows Miva Jolly, the general secretary of the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) for the Ernakulam district, with Gandhi and not Amulya Leona.