Karnataka CM Assures Security for Siddaramaiah After Eggs Hurled at Convoy

Following incidents of eggs being hurled at Congress leader Siddaramaiah's car and black flags waved at him during his visit to Kodagu, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, 19 August, said he has personally spoken to the Leader of Opposition in the State and assured him of adequate security and a thorough probe.

Earlier in the day, alleging that those who pelted his car with eggs were from "an organisation which Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse belonged to", Siddaramaiah, who termed the incident as "State-sponsored", wondered whether such people would spare him.