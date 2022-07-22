Is There a Split in Congress as Karnataka Top Two Pitch for CM's Chair?

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah has said that the upcoming assembly elections in 2023 will be his last term in electoral politics.

Asserting that his mega birthday celebrations on 3 August will send a political message, the 75-year old politician said, “Are we sanyasis? Is Rahul Gandhi, DK Shivakumar or I a sanyasi? There will definitely be a political message. We are putting forward our achievements as politicians in the last five years, and nothing can be done without politics.”

Supporters of Siddaramaiah have planned a mega event in Davanagere in August, 2022 to celebrate the 75th birthday of the leader. Though, the public meet is not being organised by the party platform, it is important to note that it is being driven by party workers and few leaders backing Siddaramaiah. However, the event is being seen not just as ’show of strength,' but also as an attempt to suppress the growing relevance of DK Shivakumar.