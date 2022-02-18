'Hidden Agenda of RSS Revealed': Cong Holds Overnight Protest in K'taka Assembly

Congress MLAs, led by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, staged an overnight protest in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday, 17 February.

They demanded the resignation of BJP leader KS Eshwarappa for his remarks on the National Flag.

Eshwarappa, who is the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister, had said last week that in the future, the saffron flag could replace the National Flag and could be unfurled at the Red Fort, "when Hindu dharma will reign supreme in the country."

Congress MLAs said they had decided to spend the night in the Assembly as a mark of protest against the minister's comment, a day after they clashed with members of the ruling party in the Assembly, which led to the House's early adjournment.