Women's Equal Participation Needed To Make India 'Vishwa Guru' : RSS Chief

Lauding the Indian family system, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday, 17 August, said respect and empowerment of women should begin at home and they should be given their rightful place in the society.

He said women are regarded as 'jagat janani' (mother of the universe), but in their homes they are treated as "slaves".

The RSS leader was speaking at the release of a book titled 'Akhil Bhartiya Mahila Charitra Kosh Pratham Khand (first volume) in Nagpur.

Bhagwat underlined the importance of women in realizing the vision of India once again becoming a 'vishwa guru' or world leader.

"If we want to build a vishwa guru Bharat then just men's participation was not enough. Equal participation of women was also required and for this a systematic change should come in the 50 per cent population (consisting of women) in the country," he said.