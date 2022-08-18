Least Bothered About Who Becomes CM: Karnataka Cong Chief Shivakumar

Shivakumar also exuded confidence that the party will form the next government and bag over 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly.

Asked whether he has got any assurance on chief ministership from the party high command in case his party comes to power in Karnataka, he said, "I am least bothered about who becomes chief minister. I have a mandate that we should deliver Karnataka to the Congress party for the betterment of the state, and give good governance."

On whether a CM face would help the party's prospects in the polls, Shivakumar said the Congress will go into the polls with "collective leadership".

"That is the decision of the Congress party, that is the guideline that has been given to me. With love and spirit, I will ensure that we all work together, we will all be united and we will have collective leadership," he said.

Shivakumar asserted the Karnataka Congress is not a "divided house" but a "united house". On problems likely to crop up during ticket distribution ahead of polls, the Karnataka Congress chief said all leaders will sit together and take a unanimous call on it, adding that winnability would be the criteria.

"We will rectify social imbalance by bringing in youths and women," he said.