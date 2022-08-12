Basavaraj Bommai Faces Dissent and BJP Cadre Anger: Karnataka CM's Bumpy Ride

The BJP leadership in Karnataka is once again being brought to question, with the opposition accusing Basavaraj Bommai of being a puppet chief minister and with few leaders within the BJP hinting at a political change of guard.

Criticising Bommai over his silence on multiple scams, repeated attacks on minority groups, the Congress and JD(S) have called him 'Gombe Bommai', which translates to 'Puppet Bommai', accusing him of being 'handled' by right-wing Hindutva groups. The opposition also took a jibe at him for failing to celebrate Janotsava—the first-anniversary as chief minister of Karnataka.