Did Muslim Youths Place SDPI Flag Over Shankaracharya Statue? No!

Several BJP leaders and news outlets have claimed that the flag of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was thrown over the statue of Shankaracharya in Karnataka’s Sringeri. Some even claimed that Muslims youths were behind this alleged act.

Speaking to The Quint, Chikkamagaluru SP Hakay Akshay said that the person who has been arrested is identified as one Milind and the banner over the statue in question does not belong to any political party or organisation.

According to the police, the 28-year-old person had placed the banner over the statue under the influence of alcohol.