Shivamogga Banner Row: Third Attack in Two Days, Cops Suggest No Communal Angle

The situation in Shivamogga and Bhadravathi continues to remain tense as a third case of attack was reported within a span of 24 hours on Tuessday, 16 August.

Just a day after the clashes over posters of VD Savarkar and Tipu Sultan, and with the attack on Saddam Jamkhandi in Upparkeri Cross, and the stabbing of Prem Singh in Gandhi Bazaar on Independence Day, a Bajrang Dal worker was allegedly attacked by a Muslim youth in Bhadravathi town.