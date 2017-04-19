BJP’s Hindutva Icon Savarkar on Muslims, Inter-caste Love & Cows

What place did Muslims occupy as citizens in Savarkar’s concept of Hindu society? He, in fact, was a proponent of them having their own schools, institutions, mosques etc, so long as Hindus back then didn’t end up replacing “Edward with Aurangazeb”.

For him, the Hindu majority will not and should not encroach on minority rights, as long as the Muslims "remain satisfied with the status they occupy".

Savarkar is of the view that it would be preposterous to grant minorities equal rights which could act as a practical veto over the rights of the Hindus simply because they happened to be born inside Indian borders; for him that wasn’t 'Swarajya'.