'Anti-National': BJP's Eshwarappa Slams Siddaramaiah for ‘Muslim Area’ Remark
He accused Siddaramaiah of Muslim appeasement for votes and asked if he has given the space exclusively to Muslims.
BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday, 17 August, slammed senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah for his statements on Savarkar’s poster being put up in a "Muslim-populated area" in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district and called him an “anti-national”.
The leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly had blamed the BJP for creating communal tension in Shivamogga on the occasion of Independence Day and had raised questions about attempts by Hindutva and BJP activists to install Savarkar's photo in a purported Muslim-dominated area.
Eshwarappa said:
“Siddaramaiah questions why freedom fighter Savarkar's photo/banner was kept at a Muslim populated area. I have never seen such an anti-national person in my life. I used to respect him a little. I never realised what kind of degenerate person he is. It is unfortunate that country is witnessing how people will stoop to any level to appease Muslims for votes. In the coming elections, people will answer.”
He added, “Many have fought for our nation's freedom. We can put photo of those brave people anywhere in India – starting from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Has Siddaramaiah given this space exclusively to Muslims? We can put up the photo of Sardar Patel, Savarkar, JP Narayan, and other others' photographs anywhere.”
Eshwarappa also urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to expel Siddaramaiah from the party.
Siddaramaiah had asked on Tuesday, “They tried to put Savarkar's photo in a Muslim area. Let them put up whatever photo, no problem. But, why do that in a Muslim area? And, why did they say no to Tipu Sultan's photo?"
'Does Muslim Area Mean Pakistan?' Ask BJP Leaders
His controversial statements also evoked sharp responses from other BJP leaders who asked him if Muslim-dominated localities were a part of Pakistan and not India.
Lashing out at Siddaramaiah, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said:
“What do you mean by Muslim area? By periodically displaying a 'Jihadi mindset' you are proving to be more dangerous than the Jihadis who kill innocents.”
Ravi accused Siddaramaiah of attempting to divide the country and urged him to withdraw his statements, reported PTI.
He asked, “Does Muslim area mean Pakistan?”
Karnataka BJP vice president BY Vijayendra said as India celebrates 75 years of independence, it is ironical that the Congress is still shackled to a “tyrant” and “mass murderer like Tipu Sultan” and has no place for freedom fighters like Savarkar.
Vijayendra, the son of former CM BS Yediyurappa, asked, "What is the compulsion to issue statement that the photo of our proud freedom fighter Veer Savarkar can't be displayed at Muslim areas. Is Shivamogga, according to you, located in an Islamic nation or in India?"
(With inputs from PTI.)
