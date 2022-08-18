BJP Youth Wing Members Throw Eggs, Savarkar Pics at Siddaramaiah in Kodagu

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faced the ire of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing activists in Madikeri on Thursday, 18 August, for his statement questioning the need for the Hindutva activists to put up Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar's photograph in a "Muslim area" in Shivamogga, which led to clashes a few days ago.

The BJP workers showed black flags to him and raised slogans ‘Go back Siddaramaiah.' It is learnt that some protesters threw eggs at the former chief minister's car. The protest led to the clashes between the Congress and the BJP workers.