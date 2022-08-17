'Anti-National': BJP's Eshwarappa Slams Siddaramaiah for ‘Muslim Area’ Remark

He added, “Many have fought for our nation's freedom. We can put photo of those brave people anywhere in India – starting from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Has Siddaramaiah given this space exclusively to Muslims? We can put up the photo of Sardar Patel, Savarkar, JP Narayan, and other others' photographs anywhere.”

Eshwarappa also urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to expel Siddaramaiah from the party.

Siddaramaiah had asked on Tuesday, “They tried to put Savarkar's photo in a Muslim area. Let them put up whatever photo, no problem. But, why do that in a Muslim area? And, why did they say no to Tipu Sultan's photo?"