'Anti-National': BJP's Eshwarappa Slams Siddaramaiah for ‘Muslim Area’ Remark

BJP leader KS Eshwarappa.
BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday, 17 August, slammed senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah for his statements on Savarkar’s poster being put up in a "Muslim-populated area" in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district and called him an “anti-national”.
The leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly had blamed the BJP for creating communal tension in Shivamogga on the occasion of Independence Day and had raised questions about attempts by Hindutva and BJP activists to install Savarkar's photo in a purported Muslim-dominated area.
Eshwarappa said:
He added, “Many have fought for our nation's freedom. We can put photo of those brave people anywhere in India – starting from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Has Siddaramaiah given this space exclusively to Muslims? We can put up the photo of Sardar Patel, Savarkar, JP Narayan, and other others' photographs anywhere.”
Eshwarappa also urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to expel Siddaramaiah from the party.
Siddaramaiah had asked on Tuesday, “They tried to put Savarkar's photo in a Muslim area. Let them put up whatever photo, no problem. But, why do that in a Muslim area? And, why did they say no to Tipu Sultan's photo?"
His controversial statements also evoked sharp responses from other BJP leaders who asked him if Muslim-dominated localities were a part of Pakistan and not India.
Lashing out at Siddaramaiah, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said:
Ravi accused Siddaramaiah of attempting to divide the country and urged him to withdraw his statements, reported PTI.
He asked, “Does Muslim area mean Pakistan?”
Karnataka BJP vice president BY Vijayendra said as India celebrates 75 years of independence, it is ironical that the Congress is still shackled to a “tyrant” and “mass murderer like Tipu Sultan” and has no place for freedom fighters like Savarkar.
Vijayendra, the son of former CM BS Yediyurappa, asked, "What is the compulsion to issue statement that the photo of our proud freedom fighter Veer Savarkar can't be displayed at Muslim areas. Is Shivamogga, according to you, located in an Islamic nation or in India?"
