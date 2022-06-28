Congress' Karnataka Dilemma: Crisis Man Shivakumar or Mass Leader Siddaramaiah?

According to G Parameshwara, the former deputy chief minister of Karnataka, the Congress party in Karnataka will approach the 2023 Assembly elections under a collective leadership, read a report by the Press Trust of India.

The statement comes at time when DK Shivakumar is at the helm of the party affairs in the state, and is projecting himself as a mass leader, while senior leader Siddaramaiah has been consistently leading the party on specific issues, even while retaining his mass appeal.

While the Congress may not name a CM candidate before the 2023 polls, what are the strengths of DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah? Here's what Congress leaders told The Quint.