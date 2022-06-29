Booked Under Similar Charges, Zubair in Jail But Police Awaits Nupur Sharma

The controversy catalysed days-long protests and a stream of international censure – and at least two people died amidst the disquiet.

The BJP, after witnessing approximately 10 days of unrest, expelled Sharma from the party and distanced themselves from her remarks.

It is now a month later, and Zubair is currently locked up in the Dwarka Cyber cell division in Delhi, while Sharma is yet to make an appearance before the police. In yet another fallout, a tailor was brutally murdered in Udaipur. The incident has seen unequivocal criticism and call for the "strictest action" against the perpetrators, across party lines. Two people have been arrested so far.