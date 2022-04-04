Yati Narsinghanand, Others Booked for Hate Speech at Delhi's Hindu Mahapanchayat

The Delhi Police booked the organisers of a 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' held in Burari along with several speakers of the assembly, for allegedly delivering hate speeches at the event on Sunday, 3 April.

Controversial Hindutva leader and priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati and Chief Editor of Sudarshan News Suresh Chavhanke are among those named in the FIR.

The case has been registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mukherjee Nagar police station.

"Some of the speakers, including Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, Priest of Dasna Devi Temple and Suresh Chavhanke, Chief Editor of Sudarshan News, uttered words promoting disharmony, feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between two communities," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West Delhi Usha Rangnani said in a statement.