BJP Suspends ‘Fringe Element’ Nupur Sharma, but Is This the First Such Case?

"The BJP strongly denounces insults of any religious personalities of any religion. The BJP is also against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy.”

Employing these words, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in a statement issued on Sunday, 5 June, suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled their Delhi unit’s media cell head Naveen Jindal from the party’s primary membership.



This denunciation and the removal (suspension and expulsion) of the two leaders came (approximately 10 days) after Sharma made derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate on Times Now, and (five days) after Jindal tweeted a similar remark about the Prophet.

It also arrived amid vocal disapproval and summoning of Indian ambassadors by Middle-Eastern countries.