'There Can Be No Justification for It': Owaisi, Rahul Condemn Udaipur Murder
A tailor was killed in Udaipur for allegedly supporting Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
Hours after a tailor was killed in Rajasthan's Udaipur for his social media post allegedly supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad, several political leaders reacted to the incident and urged the state to accord the strictest possible punishment to the accused.
The police have since arrested two men accused of killing the tailor.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to assure that the accused persons would be "punished severely in court."
"Both the accused in the murder of a youth in Udaipur have been arrested from Rajsamand. The investigation in this case will be done under the Case Officer Scheme and by ensuring speedy investigation, the criminals will be punished severely in the court. I once again appeal to all to maintain peace," Gehlot tweeted.
'Brutality in the Name of Religion Cannot Be Tolerated': Rahul Gandhi
Stating that he was "deeply shocked" to learn about the "heinous murder," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "I am stunned by this heinous murder. Barbarism in the name of religion cannot be tolerated. Those who spread terror through this act of brutality should be severely punished immediately. We all have to defeat hate together. I appeal to all, please maintain peace and brotherhood."
Condemning the "gruesome" murder, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said there could be no justification for it.
"I condemn the gruesome murder in Udaipur Rajasthan. There can be no justification for it. Our party’s consistent stand is to oppose such violence. No one can take law in their own hands. We demand that the state govt takes strictest possible action. Rule of law must be upheld," Owaisi tweeted.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also reacted to the killing, saying, "Today's brutal murder of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur is very sad. Any level of condemnation is not enough. Appeal everyone to exercise restraint and maintain peace and order."
She further urged the state government to immediately take all necessary steps to maintain normalcy and "ensure that the culprits get strict legal punishment."
Dubbing the incident as a "cold blooded murder," Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said it was "extremely disturbing, condemnable and shameful."
"Just read about the most terrifying cold blooded murder of a tailor by Islamic fundamentalists in Udaipur Rajasthan for showing support to Nupur. This is extremely disturbing, condemnable and shameful, hope they get the harshest punishment for this crime," Chaturvedi tweeted.
Background
Claiming to be the murderers, the two arrested men had posted a video message on Tuesday and sent out a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The incident has provoked protests in the area, and authorities have temporarily suspended the internet.
Further, a statewide alert has been issued to all superintendents of police and inspectors general to increase the mobility of police forces and ensure heavy presence of officers on the ground.
