Protest at Jama Masjid Demanding Nupur Sharma’s Arrest Over Prophet Remarks

A large number of people protested at Delhi's Jama Masjid on Friday, 10 June, over the inflammatory remarks made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head, Naveen Jindal.

Demands for the arrest of Nupur Sharma were also made during the protest. Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid, however, has said that no call for a protest was issued by the Masjid's committee.

Meanwhile, the police said that the protestors had been removed from the spot and that the situation was under control, ANI reported.