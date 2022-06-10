ADVERTISEMENT

Protest at Jama Masjid Demanding Nupur Sharma’s Arrest Over Prophet Remarks

However, Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid has said that no call for a protest was issued by the Masjid's committee.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
Protest at Jama Masjid Demanding Nupur Sharma’s Arrest Over Prophet Remarks
i

A large number of people protested at Delhi's Jama Masjid on Friday, 10 June, over the inflammatory remarks made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head, Naveen Jindal.

Demands for the arrest of Nupur Sharma were also made during the protest. Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid, however, has said that no call for a protest was issued by the Masjid's committee.

Meanwhile, the police said that the protestors had been removed from the spot and that the situation was under control, ANI reported.

Also Read

Nupur Sharma’s Prophet Remark: Can Diplomatic Disaster Silence Hate at Home?

Nupur Sharma’s Prophet Remark: Can Diplomatic Disaster Silence Hate at Home?
ADVERTISEMENT

Protests Break Out in UP's Saharanpur

Huge protests also took place in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur over Sharma and Jindal's remarks.

Earlier, elaborate security arrangements were made across UP ahead of Friday prayers. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was also imposed in Kanpur and Lucknow, which restricts the assembly of more than four people.

Further, the UP Police also issued an alert to all district police chiefs to intensify security around mosques for Friday prayers. This comes a week after violence erupted in Kanpur on 3 June.

Also Read

Stone Pelting Video From Khargone Clashes Passed Off as Kanpur Violence

Stone Pelting Video From Khargone Clashes Passed Off as Kanpur Violence

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×