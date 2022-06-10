Protest at Jama Masjid Demanding Nupur Sharma’s Arrest Over Prophet Remarks
However, Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid has said that no call for a protest was issued by the Masjid's committee.
A large number of people protested at Delhi's Jama Masjid on Friday, 10 June, over the inflammatory remarks made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head, Naveen Jindal.
Demands for the arrest of Nupur Sharma were also made during the protest. Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid, however, has said that no call for a protest was issued by the Masjid's committee.
Meanwhile, the police said that the protestors had been removed from the spot and that the situation was under control, ANI reported.
Protests Break Out in UP's Saharanpur
Huge protests also took place in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur over Sharma and Jindal's remarks.
Earlier, elaborate security arrangements were made across UP ahead of Friday prayers. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was also imposed in Kanpur and Lucknow, which restricts the assembly of more than four people.
Further, the UP Police also issued an alert to all district police chiefs to intensify security around mosques for Friday prayers. This comes a week after violence erupted in Kanpur on 3 June.
