'Disturbing,' 'Unjustifiable': Editors Guild Condemns Mohammed Zubair's Arrest

A day after After Alt News co-founder and journalist Mohammed Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police, the Editors Guild of India on Tuesday, 28 June released a statement decrying the arrest, and appealed for Zubair's immediate release.
Calling the events leading up to the arrest "bizarre" and the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) invoked against him "disturbing," the statement read,
Further, the statement noted that it was "an exposure of toxic remarks of a ruling party spokesperson on a TV channel that allowed the party to make amends," referring to Zubair shedding light on Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma's Islamophobic remarks on national television.
After at least 16 nations, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which consists of 56 member states, censured the BJP over the comments, Sharma was suspended from the party.
“It is apparent that AltNews’ alert vigilance was resented by those who use disinformation as a tool to polarise the society and rake nationalist sentiments,” the EGI statement on Tuesday read.
In the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the G7 summit, where he backed free speech both online and offline, the EGI said it demands the Delhi Police should immediately release Zubair.
The DIGIPUB News India Foundation had also released a statement on Twitter and condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the arrest of Zubair.
The statement read, “DIGIPUB, an organisation of digital media organisations, strongly condemns the arrest on 27 June of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.”
The organisation urged the Delhi Police to withdraw the case immediately and said that use of such stringent laws as tools against journalists who are considered the fourth pillar of democracy must be stopped.
It added, “In a democracy, where every individual possesses the right to exercise the freedom of speech and expression, it is unjustifiable that such stringent laws are being used as tools against journalists, who have been accorded the role of playing watchdog against the misuse of the institutions of the state.”
“We stand firmly with Zubair,” said the statement.
Zubair was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday night. The case against him pertained to a tweet by him over which they received a complaint from a Twitter user claiming that their religious sentiments were hurt.
The journalist's colleague, Pratik Sinha had said that no FIR copy was being given to them "despite repeated requests.”
"Zubair was called today by special cell, Delhi for investigation in a 2020 case for which he already had a protection against arrest from High Court. However, today at around 6.45pm we were told he has been arrested in some other FIR for which no notice was given which is mandatory under law for the Sections under which he has been arrested. Nor FIR copy is being given to us despite repeated requests," Sinha said in a tweeted statement.
