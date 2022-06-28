'Disturbing,' 'Unjustifiable': Editors Guild Condemns Mohammed Zubair's Arrest

Further, the statement noted that it was "an exposure of toxic remarks of a ruling party spokesperson on a TV channel that allowed the party to make amends," referring to Zubair shedding light on Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma's Islamophobic remarks on national television.

After at least 16 nations, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which consists of 56 member states, censured the BJP over the comments, Sharma was suspended from the party.

“It is apparent that AltNews’ alert vigilance was resented by those who use disinformation as a tool to polarise the society and rake nationalist sentiments,” the EGI statement on Tuesday read.

In the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the G7 summit, where he backed free speech both online and offline, the EGI said it demands the Delhi Police should immediately release Zubair.