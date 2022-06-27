Delhi Police Arrests Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday, 27 June, under sections 153 (promotion of enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 295 (Outraging religious feelings of any class) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
