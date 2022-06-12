Prophet Remarks Row: Mumbai Police Summons BJP's Nupur Sharma on 25 June
The development comes after violent protests broke out in several states across India on 10 June.
Mumbai Police on Saturday, 11 June issued a summons to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Nupur Sharma, in connection with the case pertaining to her derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.
A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Sharma by the Pydhonie Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
The notice has been issued under section 41 of the CrPC, asking the suspended BJP spokesperson to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am on 25 June.
The development comes after violent protests broke out in several states across India on Friday, 10 June, in light of the controversy, which also included outrage over inflammatory comments made by the expelled Delhi BJP's media head, Naveen Jindal.
The death toll from the violence stood at two on Saturday morning, both the deceased persons were from Jharkhand's Ranchi.
Meanwhile, some buildings were demolished in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and Saharanpur after violence erupted during protests.
Saharanpur SSP Akash Tomar claimed that these were illegal constructions and similar actions will be taken against any other illegal properties found. Of those accused of violence, 200 have been identified and 64 have been arrested, he added.
Earlier, Nupur Sharma was suspended from the primary membership of the BJP after her remarks drew condemnation from over 16 countries.
The list of countries that have censured the Indian government includes Kuwait, Iran, Iraq, Qatar, Indonesia, UAE, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Libya, Taliban in Afghanistan, Jordan, Turkey, and the Maldives.
Sharma then furnished an unconditional apology and claimed that she was receiving death threats from people. She and her family were then provided security by the Delhi Police.
(With inputs from PTI)
