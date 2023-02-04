Bigg Boss 16, 3 February Episode 126 Written Update - Shukravaar Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16, 3 February 2023 Day 126 Full Written Episode Update - Shukravaar Ka Vaar.
Bigg Boss 16, 3 February 2023 Day 126 Full Written Update: The episode started with Karan Johar on the sets of Bigg Boss 16. Karan said that he will be hosting the show today and said that the finale will be held next week on 12 February 2023.
Morning anthem played in the house. Priyanka told Archana that Shiv is not able to open his eye and we should not forget humanity for money. Archana said that if his eye didn't get well I will be doomed for life.
Nimrit told MC Stan, Shiv, and Sumbul that Archana is indecent because she didn't come to even apologize. She cried and told Shalin that my face is not in a good shape and I don't understand where to apply make up.
Archana asked Shiv about his eye health. Nimrit told Archana that please do not talk to us because we are already pissed off. An ugly spat occurred between MC Stan and Archana.
Archana went to her room and started crying. She was seen talking to herself and said that I didn't do anything intentionally. Archana said that she is alone in the house, Mandli is with each other, and Priyanka and Shalin do not want to sit with me because they think that they will go wrong.
Karan Johar went into the house and greeted everyone. He told housemates that today one of the Mandli contestant will be evicted from the house.
Karan told housemates that my mother follows this show diligently and she feels that most of the contestants have changed in this house especially Stan and Sumbul.
Karan narrated some poetry lines on Archana. He told MC Stan to show some dance steps that have gone viral. Nimrit, Sumbul, and Stan performed the dance steps.
Karan Johar asked contestants that which tattoos will they suggest for other housemates in the house. He asked Shiv which tattoo will he suggest for Nimrit, Shiv replied tigress. Karan said that we don't want positive comments. Karan again asked Archana to name a tattoo for Nimrit. Archana said Anaconda.
Karan asked Nimrit to recommend a tattoo for Archana. Nimrit replied a question and an exclamation mark because she is unpredictable and astonishing.
Karan asked MC Stan to recommend a tattoo for Shalin. Stan replied a Chameleon. Karan asked Shalin to recommend a tattoo for MC Stan. Shalin replied a spectacle because he should see how people are.
Karan asked Shiv to recommend a tattoo for Priyanka. Shiv replied that I would recommend a fox tattoo for her because she thinks that grapes are sour and considers only her friends are good.
Archana recommended a bell tattoo for Shiv because he rings unnecessarily. Shiv said that he would give a spoon tattoo to Archana because she is always with others like Soundarya and Priyanka.
Karan told contestants that the season has extended by one more month and all the evicted contestants will be back into the BB house. All housemates got upset and did not believe it. Karan later clarified that he was kidding and there is no extension.
Karan asked contestants that if this season hypothetically extends by 40 years, what will be your reaction. He told Shalin and Archana to wear wigs and told Archana to give an overacting award to Shalin and speak in English.
Shalin gave an acceptance speech and talked in an old man's voice. Karan said that consider Priyanka and Shiv have married and it is their anniversary, how will they thank each other. Both Shiv and Priyanka spoke in a funny voice and got involved in a cute banter.
Karan again gave a situation in which Archana and Shalin are fighting. Stan talked in Sumbul's dad's voice in a funny way. Karan told housemates that he wants to put some spotlight on contestants.
Karan asked Priyanka would she work with Nimrit if she gets a chance and she replied yes. Karan asked Priyanka to rate Nimrit on certain things. Priyanka rated Nimrit 2 for guts, 3.5 for humanity, and 4 for style.
Karan asked Priyanka who will she kill, marry, and date in the house. She replied kill for Nimrit, marry for Stan, and date for Shiv.
Karan asked Priyanka if Nimrit didn't had the support of Mandli, would she have been able to get the ticket to finale week. Priyank replied no and said that she has not showed her individual personality yet.
Karan asked Priyanka that why could not Nimrit be Shiv's first choice ever. Priyanka replied that it is because she went into the Mandli on purpose.
Karan asked Priyanka that has Nimrit's behaviour changed after a conversation with her dad. Priyanka replied yes because she started talking to me and Archana nicely.
Karan asked Nimrit to come under spotlight. He asked Nimrit to rate Priyanka on certain things. She rated 2 for truthfulness, 2 for discipline, 2 for tongue, and 4.5 for style.
Karana asked Nimrit that is Priyanka more popular than her? Nimrit replied that I don't have much idea.
Karan asked Nimrit that what is that one quality in Priyanka because of which she should not be a winner. Nimrit replied arrogance and ignorance.
Karan called Shalin for spotlight. He asked Shalin to name the award for these contestants. Shalin said vamp for Archana, stylish for Priyanka and kind hearted for Shiv.
Karan asked Shalin that is Shiv a bully? He replied yes. Shalin said that Shiv is arrogant like Priyanka and he is aggressive under unnecessary situations.
Karan asked Shalin if he gets a call from Tina, will he pick up? Shalin replied that he respects her a lot and will talk to her respectfully.
Karan Johar asked Archana for spotlight. He told Archana to give some film titles to the housemates. She gave Johnny Gaddaar title to Shiv, Ghayal movie title to Shalin, Khal Nayak title to Priyanka, Bol Bachchan to Shiv, Abhimaan title again to Priyanka.
Karan asked Archana who would she not like to see outside the BB house. She replied MC Stan. Karan asked what is one misunderstanding about her in the minds of housemates? Archana replied that people think I am insolent. Karan asked Archana who reached finale in free without any efforts and she replied Nimrit.
Karan called Mc Stan for spotlight. Karan told Stan to name three good things about Priyanka. Stan replied nice face cut, dressing sense, and her smile.
Karan again asked Stan, who is the weakest member in Mandli, he replied Sumbul. Karan asked Stan, is a liar in the house and he replied Archana. Karan asked Stan, if he wakes up as Shalin, what will he do? Stan replied that he will roam around the house in towels.
Karan asked MC Stan that would he like to cast in his music video and whom not. He replied that he would cast Priyanka and not Archana.
Karan asked Stan that for which situation he will perform a free concert - Priyanka's marriage, Archana's rally, or Shalin's birthday. Stan replied that on Shalin's birthday I will perform free.
Shiv had an argument with Shalin because Shalin said to Karan Johar that Shiv bullies me. Shiv shouted on Shalin and told him that he should not sit with him because he is dishonest.
Sumbul shared with Nimrit that she wants to be evicted today because she will feel bad if MC Stan or Shiv leaves the house.
Karan Johar welcomed Badshah on the sets of Bigg Boss for the promotion of his song 'Player'. Both Karan and Badshah played a funny question-answer session.
Badshah entered the Bigg Boss house and met all the contestants. He gave a red rose to Archana and said that she has created a havoc in the house. Badshah called MC Stan, hugged him, and told him that he is proud.
Badshah told housemates to name contestants for wall of fame and wall of shame. Archana named Priyanka for wall of fame and shiv for wall of shame.
Priyanka named Archana for wall of fame and Shiv for wall of shame. Shalin named Stan for wall of fame and Archana for wall of shame.
Sumbul named Stan for wall of fame and Archana for wall of shame. Nimrit named Stan for wall of fame and Archana for wall of shame.
MC Stan named Shiv for wall of fame and Archana for wall of shame.
Shiv named MC Stan for wall of fame and Priyanka for wall of shame.
Badshah said that all contestants are players here but as per housemates MC Stan deserves to be on the wall of fame and Archana on the wall of shame. Badshah also said that the real hero will be announced on 12 February.
Shalin was seen talking to himself and said that this show is not about fights and dominance or may be I am wrong.
The episode ended there.
