Bigg Boss 16, 25 January Episode 117 Written Update: Nomination Special

Bigg Boss 16, 25 January 2023 Full Written Episode Update: The episode started with Bigg Boss asking MC Stan about thirsty crow story. He called all contestants into the activity area. Bigg Boss said that in the task there are two thirsty crows who drink blood instead of water. Contestants have to feed blood to the crows by throwing stones into a pot. Each contestant has to nominate two housemates. Since Nimrit is the captain so no one would be able to nominate her.

Nimrit nominated Tina and Priyanka. Shalin nominated Tina and said that she is fake and has a fluctuating personality. He nominated Priyanka also and called her arrogant.

A squabble occurred between Shiv, Nimrit, and Priyanka during the nomination task. Shalin left the activity area because he was feeling anxiety but Nimrit called her back and said that it is against the rules.