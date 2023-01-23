Bigg Boss 16, 23 January Episode 115 Written Update: Shalin's Emotional Outburst

Bigg Boss 16: 23 January 2023 Full Written Update Day 115: The episode started with morning Bigg Boss anthem. Archana asked Tina about milk in a rude way and that didn't go well with Tina and Priyanka.

Archana and Shiv got into an argument regarding dirty dustbin. MC Stan mocked her by saying here everyone in this house do things for camera. Shiv sarcastically told Archana that because of her fear Sun God disappeared.

Archana shouted loudly and cried by seeing a black lizard or a chameleon. A scuffle occurred between Nimrit and Tina about space problem in the area where housemates keep their clothes.

Shalin was seen alone and Sumbul told Nimrit there is no one who can talk to Shalin. Nimrit said he deserves it. Shalin was seen smoking and talking to himself.