Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Gauri Khan & Others Attend Karan Johar’s Kids’ B’Day Party

Karan Johar hosted a star-studded birthday party for his kids, Roohi Johar and Yash Johar, in Mumbai on Wednesday, 1 February. Several Bollywood celebs arrived at the venue with their little ones for the special occasion.

Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived with her sons Taimur and Jeh; Gauri Khan arrived with son AbRam; Shilpa Shetty Kundra arrived with her son Viaan and daughter Samisha, and Soha Ali Khan arrived with daughter Inaaya. Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajout, Rani Mukerji, Neha Dhupia, and Tusshar Kapoor also joined the celebration.

