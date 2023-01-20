Bigg Boss 16, 20 Jan Day 112 Written Update: Shukravaar Ka Vaar With Salman Khan

Shalin talked to Sumbul and told her that she can talk to him if she ever feels lonely. Shalin said that I also don't have anyone with whom I can talk.

Shalin and Archana are feeling lonely and talking to themselves. Archana was seen crying because no one gave her a packet of milk.

Bigg Boss called all contestants into the garden area. He announced that these are the last weeks of Bigg Boss, I welcome a famous astrologer Saurish Sharma in the BB house.

Saurish Sharma said I will start the session with Shalin. He told Shalin that he is more attracted towards the opposite sex. Saurish also mocked him related to Tina.

Saurish told Tina that her attitude is the problem in her life. He advised her to be care free and that is the key to her success. Saurish told Tina that she is too much talented and can turn a forest into a palace.