Bigg Boss 16, 21 Jan Ep 113 Written Update: Shanivaar Ka Vaar With Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 16, 21 January 2023 Episode 113 Shanivaar Ka Vaar With Salman Khan: The episode started with a task in which housemates were supposed to say who has set a false narrative in the house.

Archana took Tina's name and said Tina rumoured false things about Soundarya. Shalin named Tina. Priyanka and Tina took Shalin's name. Shiv also took Shalin's name. Nimrit took Priyanka's name and said that she targets me personally.

Sumbul said Tina set false narrative about me and Shalin's relationship. MC Stan also said that Shalin spreads rumors and sets false narratives in the house.

Soundarya named Tina and Shalin. She said Tina instigated me against Priyanka and Archana and Shalin spoiled my image by saying wrong things about me.