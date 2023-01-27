Bigg Boss 16, 27 January 2023 Episode 119 Written Update: Shukravaar Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16, 27 January 2023 Episode 119 Full Written Update: The episode started with Farah Khan hosting the show. She introduced Mika Singh on the stage for promoting his song 'Miss You'.

Farah asked Mika Singh if he will ever enter the Bigg Boss show. He replied he would like to enter BB house with Honey Singh and Badshah.

Mika entered the house while singing his song. He took MC Stan along with him on the stage. Shalin, Priyanka, Nimrit, Shiv, and other housemates also danced with Mika.

Mika gave a red rose to Archana. He told Nimrit that she doesn't look good while crying, instead she should be strong. Mika told Archana to narrate a poetry. Archana also sang a song while Mika was playing a guitar.