Bigg Boss 16, 31 January Episode 123 Written Update: Nomination Special

Bigg Boss 16, 31 January 2023 Episode 123 Full Written Episode: The episode started with morning Bigg Boss anthem. Nimrit apologized to Archana for her rude behaviour. MC Stan advised Shiv to not interfere in Archana and Nimrit's matter.

Shalin was seen talking to himself and declaring himself a winner. MC Stan, Shiv, and Nimrit said the best actor award should be given to him. Shiv told Nimrit that she should not entertain Archana after getting into an ugly fight with her. Nimrit replied that she is trying to avoid an argument for her mental sanity.

Archana was talking to herself. She said she will get married in 2025 and will have lots of kids. Archana said that she will admit her kids in English medium school so that people don't mock them for not speaking English.