Bigg Boss 16, 31 January Episode 123 Written Update: Nomination Special

Bigg Boss 16, 31 January 2023 Full Written Update Day 123.
Bigg Boss 16, 31 January 2023 Episode 123 Full Written Episode: The episode started with morning Bigg Boss anthem. Nimrit apologized to Archana for her rude behaviour. MC Stan advised Shiv to not interfere in Archana and Nimrit's matter.
Shalin was seen talking to himself and declaring himself a winner. MC Stan, Shiv, and Nimrit said the best actor award should be given to him. Shiv told Nimrit that she should not entertain Archana after getting into an ugly fight with her. Nimrit replied that she is trying to avoid an argument for her mental sanity.
Archana was talking to herself. She said she will get married in 2025 and will have lots of kids. Archana said that she will admit her kids in English medium school so that people don't mock them for not speaking English.
Archana was seen discussing about MC Stan with Priyanka. She said Stan is not interested in the game but it looks like the makers have kept him forcibly.
Bigg Boss announced the nomination task. He said that there will be two teams which housemates will make themselves. Nimrit is the captain so she won't participate in the task and no one would be able to nominate her.
Housemates were called to activity area in which they had to estimate nine minutes. In each team, there will be three participants. In the end the team that will be close to 27 minutes will be safe from the nomination.
Archana went to the activity area where famous designer Ken Ferns was there. Ken was there to design finale outfit. Bigg Boss read some tweets by fans about Archana and she got extremely happy. Ken Ferns was discussing about Archana's outfit with her.
Bigg Boss called Shalin into the activity area. He was surprised to see Ken Ferns there. Bigg Boss told Shalin that his time has started. Ken started discussing Shalin's game. Bigg Boss read Shalin's tweets by his fans. Ken gave some finale outfit suggestions to Shalin. Shalin said that his nine minutes are over and he came out.
Sumbul went to the activity area. Ken greeted her and Bigg Boss read tweets by her fans. Ken gave some advises to Sumbul about her game and also gave her some fashion tips. Ken also told Sumbul to change her dressing sense.
Shiv went to the activity area. Bigg Boss announced that Shiv's time has started. Bigg Boss read tweets for Shiv that were sent by his fans. Shiv had a conversation with Ken and came out.
MC Stan was called into the activity area. Bigg Boss read tweets for Stan and he got happy. Ken told Stan to change his dressing sense and personality. He came out saying his nine minutes are over.
Priyanka was called into the activity area. Bigg Boss read the tweets from her fans and she was happy. Ken Ferns told Priyanka that her dressing sense has evolved in the game. Priyanka came out of the activity room.
Bigg Boss told Nimrit that she also has to go into the activity room for discussing her finale outfit. Bigg Boss read the tweets of Nimrit's fans. Ken discussed the outfit ideas with Nimrit and she came out.
Bigg Boss called all contestants into the living area and said that the nomination task is over. Bigg Boss said that Sumbul and Shalin is the reason for the win and loss of their respective teams.
Bigg Boss said that he will reveal the time taken by each contestant in the nomination task. The time taken by all contestants is as follows.
Archana = 14 mins, Shalin = 7 min 27 Sec, Stan= 10 mins 10 Sec, Shiv= 9 min 50 Sec, Priyanka = 12 min 34 Sec, and Sumbul= 17 min 1 sec.
Archana, Priyanka, and Shalin won the task and reached the final week of Bigg Boss 16. Sumbul, Shiv, and MC Stan got nominated.
Archana and Priyanka were happy that they reached the finale week. Nimrit, Shiv, and Stan were annoyed with Sumbul because she took longer time compared to others.
Sumbul locked herself inside the washroom and got upset. Shiv and Nimrit tried to talk to her but she walked away. Nimrit shouted on Sumbul and told her that this is not a way to behave.
Archana told Priyanka that Shalin is overacting and doesn't believe that he has reached the finale week.
The episode ended there.
