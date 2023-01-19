Bigg Boss 16, 19 Jan Day 111 Written Update: Rift in Shiv & Nimrit's Friendship

Bigg Boss 16, Thursday 19 January 2023 Full Written Update Day 111: The episode starts with contestants standing in a queue for a captaincy challenge task between Shiv and Nimrit. There are two cut outs of Shiv and Nimrit and housemates have to destroy the cut out of Nimrit or Shiv with a bullet. At the end of the task, the cut out that will be undamaged will win the task and ticket to finale.

In the first round, Tina won and destroyed Nimrit's cut out and said Shiv is more deserving compared to Nimrit. In the second round Soundarya destroyed Shiv's cut out and said Nimrit is more deserving. An argument occurred between Shiv and Soundarya. In the third round, Shalin won and destroyed Shiv's cut out.