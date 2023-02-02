Bigg Boss 16, 1 February Episode 124 Written Update: A Task To Win Prize Money

Bigg Boss 16, 1 February 2023 Full Written Update Day 124: The episode started with Nimrit trying to console Sumbul. Shiv also explained to Sumbul and said that it is okay that we lost and we know that you didn't do it intentionally. Nimrit, Shiv, and Stan comforted Sumbul and said it is okay and she should not sulk about it.

Bigg Boss called Shiv and Stan into the confession room and mocked them for consoling Sumbul. Bigg Boss asked when all of you are nominated then why is Sumbul playing a victim card.

Nimrit told Sumbul that she should not be upset about whatever happened, in fact all of them should try to collect as much memories as they can knowing that one of them will be evicted this week.