Modi on Guru Tegh Bahadur & the Irony of Using the ‘Aurangzeb’ Card, Again

Late in the evening on 21 April, I tuned in, with much scepticism, to the live coverage of the culmination of year-long celebrations to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 400th birth anniversary. The Shabad Kirtan initially, and the endless eulogies to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that followed, pushed his speech well past the schedule.

The scepticism regarding the tone and tenor of Modi’s speech was due to the wide publicity done by the government ahead of the address, conveying that his speech would strongly advocate communal peace. Doubts arose over these claims made by the Ministry of Culture, the organiser of the function. It was hard to believe that the Prime Minister would, for once, speak to a domestic audience like a statesman and choose words that would douse the communal flames sweeping through Delhi and several parts of the country.