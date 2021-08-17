'Cheap Talk': Twitter Reacts as MEA Assures Aid Only to Hindu, Sikh Afghans
Several tweets question the government's pointed abstinence from extending its aid to Muslim refugees.
Several Twitterati have reacted to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday, 16 August, which declared that India would facilitate a safe return for members of the Sikh and Hindu communities stranded in the crisis-ridden Afghanistan.
The tweets question the government's pointed abstinence from extending its aid to Muslim refugees.
What the External Affairs Ministry Statement Said
The Government of India will take all steps to ensure the safety of Indian nationals and its interests in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday, a day after the Taliban seized power of the country after a 20-year-long war period.
The ministry further stated that it was in contact with the Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wished to return.
"We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan, Sikh, and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan. There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual development, education, and people to people endeavours. We will stand by them."The External Affairs Ministry statement
Acknowledging that the security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in the last few days, the MEA said that it was awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the repatriation process.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.