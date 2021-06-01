Govt’s Citizenship Notification: Setting the Tone for State Polls?

The 28 May notification does not provide the basis on which citizenship will be granted — it just says that the officers empowered under the notification can process application for the grant of citizenship, but only of persons of these 6 religions from these 3 countries. The applications will, however, continue to be processed under the same pre-existing norms.

To explain this with an analogy, let’s say, to reduce the workload of the Regional Transport Offices in different districts, some additional RTO windows were to be opened by the Ministry of Transport at the taluka-level. However, the appointing notification says that these RTO counters would not process the vehicle registration and transfer applications of Muslims, who would still need to apply to the regional headquarters.