Ram Navami Clashes & RSS: The Century-Old History of Violent Processions

“Aap chronology samjhiye” (understand the chronology), Union Home Minister Amit Shah famously said in 2019 to explain the Central government’s plans to implement a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC). That timeline got jumbled up for a variety of reasons.

Every development is preceded by a sequential arrangement of events. Consequently, in the backdrop of the communal clashes seen in several states during boisterous Ram Navami processions, it is necessary to trace a century-old chain of developments. This will establish a ‘chronology’ that is different from Shah’s – maybe even a tad disconcerting for him and his ilk. As a motley crew committed to a sectarian ideology, this is one detail of their past for which reminders are unwelcome.

We must first examine the primary reason behind these undeniably preventable clashes between Hindus and Muslims, which have left at least one person dead, besides grievously injuring many and gutting innumerable public and private properties.