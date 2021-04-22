US Body Lists India as ‘Particular Concern for Religious Freedom’

The report cited the "passage of the religiously discriminatory Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)", noting that it led to "nationwide protests against the CAA and spurred state and non-state violence, largely targeting Muslims".

The report spoke about the 2021 Delhi riots in February that led to loss of 50 lives, and 200 others injured, calling it "the worst Hindu-Muslim mob violence in more than three decades".

The report stated that a mob that was sympathetic to Hindu nationalism operated to attack mosques, destroy homes and businesses in Muslim-majority neighbourhoods, and singled out Muslims.