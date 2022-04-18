11 Arrested After Communal Clash in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Hanuman Jayanti

The police on Monday, 18 April, booked 13 people and arrested 11 in connection with an alleged stone-pelting incident that took place in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.

"11 people have been arrested. Sufficient force is present in the village. Meetings are being held with the people. The situation is peaceful," news agency ANI reported Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Yogendra Singh Rawat as saying.

The SSP also said that the police was deployed on Saturday to bring the situation under control after some elements "jeopardised communal harmony" in the Danda Jalalpur village in Haridwar's Bhagwanpur area.